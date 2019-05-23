Leon Luckies Club update

The Leon Luckies 4-H club members have stayed busy this month.

On Saturday, May 18, the Leon Luckies attended the Youth Environmental Program at North Bend. The club members present participated in the hat parade, wherein all the hats were to be made from recycled materials. The club members used newspaper and recycled plastic and cans to make the flowers on their hats.

The Leon Luckies Club had one member win and the Little Luckies Cloverbud Club had a member win the Rick Vecellio Memorial Art Poster Awards. Only five awards were given out and the Leon Luckies 4-H and Cloverbud Clubs each won one award. Marissa Thomas, daughter of Daniel and Angie Thomas of Leon was one winning member. Thomas is a member of the Little Luckies Cloverbud Club. The other winning member Brianna Miller, daughter of Brian and Amy Miller of Leon, is a member of Leon Luckies 4-H Club. This was the first year for both of them to compete in the contest and they each received $100, a recycled Blenko glass trophy, and a certificate.

On Monday, May 20, the Leon Luckies held their regular meeting. They had a demonstration by Riley Springston and her mom Erica Higginbotham. They demonstrated to the Leon Luckies’ members step-by-step on how to make homemade butter. The members sampled the butter on homemade hot rolls. Each member took some of the homemade butter home to their family to show them what they learned. The butter was made from Springston’s Nubian milk goat Thunder.