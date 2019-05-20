PPPS announces student leaders

Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS) recently announced student leaders for the fourth nine weeks. These students are second graders selected by their team of teachers based on their leadership skills. They enjoyed a lunch with Principal Vickie Workman. Most recently, the leaders assisted parent volunteers in hiding eggs for the younger children and also assisted the special needs students to find their eggs during the hunt. Those pictured with Mrs. Workman are Makenna Nutter, Trenton Thaxton, Bri Lewis, Chloe Stuckey, Madison Smith, Jeremiah Dudley, Brody Deweese, and Cy Watterson.

