Meet the Gallia Chamber Board

Jenny M. Evans is a local attorney with a diverse practice, an active member of the community, and a mom of two. She received her Juris Doctor from the University of Cincinnati Law School in May of 2012. Evans previously received her bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude, from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio. She was a highly decorated collegiate debate participant who qualified and competed in the national competition. Evans became licensed to practice in Ohio in November of 2012, and started J.M. Evans Law, a general litigation firm in Gallipolis, Ohio, focusing on family law, criminal law, civil law suits, trust and estates. The firm is located at 463 2nd Avenue in Gallipolis and shares office space with her husband’s law firm, “Cherrington, Moulton, and Evans.” In May of 2013, attorney Evans also became licensed to practice in West Virginia and the federal court’s Southern District of West Virginia.

Jenny is a member of the Board of Directors for the Ariel Theatre (secretary) and Gallia United Way (vice president), as well as the Treasurer on the Board of Directors for the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce. Attorney Evans is also a member of the Bar Associations of Gallia, Meigs and Mason Counties. She is a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church and is an avid gardener.

Submitted on behalf of the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce.