The Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club “Yards of the Month” for May have been announced for the City of Point Pleasant.

The following yards have been chosen as follows: Ward one, Richard and Lila Purchase, 120 Highlawn Avenue; Ward two, Bob and Lesa Doeffinger, 903 Main Street; Ward three, Justin and Ciara Weaver, 2013 Mt Vernon Avenue; Ward four, James and Donna Neville, 2010 Maxwell Avenue; Ward five, Amanda Lee Smith, 2401 Mt Vernon Avenue; Ward six, Jennie Ashley, 926 Mossman Circle; Ward seven, Patrick and Shirley Brown, 3301 Howard Street; Ward eight, John and Margaret Endicott, 6 Wakefield Drive.

James and Donna Neville was the winner of the $25 gift card from Bob’s Market sponsored by the garden club.

The “Business of the Month” is Peoples National Bank.