Leon Luckies distribute Easter bags

The Leon Luckies 4-H Club distributed Easter bags to the pre-k, kindergarten, first and second grade students at Leon Elementary School in the month of April. Each student in these grades received a bag containing a small stuffed animal, pencils, and plastic Easter eggs with trinkets and toys in them. Those pictured are Brianna Miller, Wyatt Oldaker, and Luke Thomas, all Leon Luckies 4-H Club officers, distributing Easter bags to the students at Leon Elementary School.

The Leon Luckies 4-H Club distributed Easter bags to the pre-k, kindergarten, first and second grade students at Leon Elementary School in the month of April. Each student in these grades received a bag containing a small stuffed animal, pencils, and plastic Easter eggs with trinkets and toys in them. Those pictured are Brianna Miller, Wyatt Oldaker, and Luke Thomas, all Leon Luckies 4-H Club officers, distributing Easter bags to the students at Leon Elementary School. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_Community.jpg The Leon Luckies 4-H Club distributed Easter bags to the pre-k, kindergarten, first and second grade students at Leon Elementary School in the month of April. Each student in these grades received a bag containing a small stuffed animal, pencils, and plastic Easter eggs with trinkets and toys in them. Those pictured are Brianna Miller, Wyatt Oldaker, and Luke Thomas, all Leon Luckies 4-H Club officers, distributing Easter bags to the students at Leon Elementary School. Courtesy