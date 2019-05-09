PPPS teachers recognized

Pleasant Valley Hospital Wellness Center, represented by Gabe Roush and Amy Mullins, recently surprised the Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS) teachers with a drawing for Teacher Appreciation Week. The winners were Blythe Powell who won a free one year membership to the PVH Wellness Center, Kim Hunt who received a personal training session with trainer Darin Smith, Tina Nibert who received a free yoga session, Dottie Wiley and Vanessa Sayre who both received 30-minute massages. The staff at PPPS extended their gratitude to those at PVH Wellness Center for “recognizing the importance of teachers,” according to the school.

Courtesy

Courtesy