Pleasant CEOS Club news

The Pleasant Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) held its April meeting at the Mason County Courthouse Annex with Carolyn Litchfield hosting the meeting.

The meeting was called to order by the group giving the salute to the United States flag and the West Virginia flag. Litchfield read the “Club Collect.”

Mary Sue Kincaid presented the meditations by reading from “These Things Matter to Me” written by Brian Doyle and published in the 2014 Daily Guideposts. Scripture was Psalm 9:1.

Koneda Devrick presented the lesson entitled “Apple Cider Vinegar—Myths and Facts” written by Andi Hoover, WVU Extension Agent in Greenbrier County. The history of vinegar starts around 5,000 B.C. when the Babylonians used the fruit of date palm to make vinegar to use as a food source and for preserving and pickling. During Biblical times, vinegar was used to flavor foods, as an energizing drink and as medicine. Apple cider vinegar also has a strong history in Africa and China as an alternative medicine. The lesson gave seven beneficial recipes for the use of vinegar.

Sharon Nibert presented the March and April health motivator lessons. The March lesson was entitled “Gluten Free” and was written by Elizabeth Metheny, WVU Extension Agent in Hardy County, and the April lesson was entitled “The Organic Movement” and was written by Becky Smith, WVU Extension Agent in Harrison County.

The Continuing Education Committee was working on plans for the Youth Expo which was held on April 16-17. CEOS members will be teaching craft classes at the 2019 Mason County 4-H Camp.

The Marketing and Membership Committee was planning activities for CEOS Week May 19-25.

Kincaid, Purposeful Reading chairperson, read from a book entitled “14,000 Things to be Happy About” written by Barbara Ann Kipfer. She then challenged the group to make their own mini-version of the book and report on it at the next meeting.

Reports were given on the cuddlers’ project, the “Little Free Library” sponsored by the Pleasant Club at Krodel Park, the spring luncheon, and the Point Pleasant Register window display.

Plans were made for the Pleasant Club to host the May County Council Meeting and the activities in May at the Pleasant Valley Nursing/Rehab Center.

Litchfield, vice president, who presided over the meeting, closed with this funny antedote:

“Me old, no

I’m in the prime of my life

Somewhere between

‘young and restless’ and

‘old and senseless.’”

Those in attendance were as follows: Catherine Yauger, Faye Meadows, Sharon Nibert, Garnet Schwarz, Carolyn Litchfield, Linda Craig, Koneda Devrick, Mary Sue Kincaid, Lorrie Wright, Pleasant Club member and Mason County extension agent, and one guest Sharon Pafford.

Submitted by Catherine Yauger.