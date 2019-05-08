Haer Bears 4-H club news

The Haer Bears 4-H Club members have kept themselves busy during the month of April.

On the morning of April 1, the Haer Bears 4-H Club members gathered at Green Bottom Wildlife preserve in Cabell County. The club gave back to the environment by planting trees and hanging the birdhouses made at the lock-in. After planting 49 trees and hanging 16 birdhouses, the club checked up on some young trees planted by the club years ago.

The club then visited the Ronald McDonald House in Huntington to donate pop tabs, snack foods, toiletries, and paper products collected by the club. Members had lunch then gathered at Pump Up the Fun near Barboursville to have some fun jumping around the indoor inflatable park.

On April 5, the Haer Bears 4-H Club members met on Fairground Road in Mason County to do their Adopt-A-Highway litter cleanup. After around a half an hour of work, the club picked up 12 bags of litter. The members then proceeded to Lone Oak Cemetery and the cemetery behind Jackson Avenue Baptist Church, where they cleaned up the graveyards of stray flowers blown to the back of the graveyards and fixed the flowers and decorations on the graves there. After that cleanup, the members had filled 28 bags, collected a huge piece of cardboard, and a toy kitchen. The club wanted to do this as their City-Wide Cleanup event due to April 13 also being the day of the Easter Parade in Point Pleasant. Some members joined together afterwards for lunch at Village Pizza in Point Pleasant.

On April 7, the Haer Bears 4-H Club members called their monthly meeting to order by President Kenly Arbogast. Songs and pledges, devotions, and the secretary and treasurer’s reports soon followed. Leader Lisa Arbogast gave her leader’s report, reminding all members about County 4-H Camp, State Camps OMC, Alpha I and II, and the Miss 4-H pageant for the girls. Lisa also reminded the members that are taking livestock to the Mason County Fair about Tag Day on May 4 and 11, starting at 8 a.m. and ending at noon.

Old Business reports were given on “Dance Weekend,” “Teen Leader Weekend,” tree planting/birdhouse hanging, Ronald McDonald House visit, Pump Up the Fun, Adopt-A-Highway, and City-Wide Cleanup were made by Josie Hill, Aria and Andrew Schoon, Ethan and Lauren Kincaid, and Alasaundra Reed. The Blessing Box placed at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School was also discussed and members made a schedule to take a week up to the end of the school year to maintain its fill.

New Business was talked among the members. A possible CPR class was made available for anyone in the club who needed training for May 11. The North Bend State Park Youth Environmental Day was discussed on who would stay at the cabin for that weekend of May 17-19. The cabin is being paid for by the club, and the members made a list on which days they would be spending their time at the event. There was a reminder for those wanting to attend a 4-H Baseball Day on May 4 at West Virginia University. The members decided to table the Amish Zoo trip for another month.

The health officer did not give a report due to absence, however the recycling officer’s report contained the monthly totals for March and the year-to-date totals for the club. Refreshments were served after the Meals on Wheels projects were finished and then meeting was adjourned.