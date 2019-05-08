‘Goodwill Industries Week’ includes local celebrations

OHIO VALLEY — Goodwill Industries of Southern Ohio (GISO) invites the community to visit their local retail locations to help celebrate Goodwill Industries Week ,Wednesday May, 8 – May 11.

This is a time during which Goodwill organizations throughout the United States and Canada celebrate the 117-year-old anniversary of the founding of Goodwill, the impact of their mission in their communities, and show their appreciation for the customers that patronize and donate to their retail stores that make the mission possible.

“In honor of the occasion we have scheduled a day for each of our local retail locations to hold an Open House celebration during the week to serve refreshments and snacks, hold special sales, and give away door prizes to show our appreciation for our customers, donors, and community partners,”, said Operations Supervisor, Mary May.

“In addition,” Communications Manager Jonathan Phillips stated, “community leaders and dignitaries in each of the 6 counties we serve will take part to commemorate the occasion, and share a prepared proclamation to rededicate our mission in our communities, further supporting our local workforce development services that help individuals with disabilities and disadvantages find stability, dignity, and purpose attaining employment.”

Thursday May 9 at 11 a.m. the Gallipolis location will have its Open House, but the proclamation was to be presented by The Gallia County Commissioners Office at the Gallia County Courthouse Tuesday, May 7 at 11 a.m. The Middleport location Open House is May 9, at 2 p.m. as Mayor Sandy Iannarelli will present a proclamation.

Information submitted by Goodwill Industries.