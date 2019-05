PPPS students recognized

Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS) recently announced Students of the Month for April. These honored students were recognized for their kindness to others and enjoyed a lunch with Principal Vickie Workman. Pictured with Mrs. Workman are Austin Dean, Reid Martin, Abbigale McClary, Mason Pethtel, Griffin Jeffers, Alivian Sheets, Camilla Sayre, Makenzie Lewis, Brylon , Creedence Simpkins, Ava Miller, and Brody Deweese.

Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS) recently announced Students of the Month for April. These honored students were recognized for their kindness to others and enjoyed a lunch with Principal Vickie Workman. Pictured with Mrs. Workman are Austin Dean, Reid Martin, Abbigale McClary, Mason Pethtel, Griffin Jeffers, Alivian Sheets, Camilla Sayre, Makenzie Lewis, Brylon , Creedence Simpkins, Ava Miller, and Brody Deweese. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_SOTM.jpeg Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS) recently announced Students of the Month for April. These honored students were recognized for their kindness to others and enjoyed a lunch with Principal Vickie Workman. Pictured with Mrs. Workman are Austin Dean, Reid Martin, Abbigale McClary, Mason Pethtel, Griffin Jeffers, Alivian Sheets, Camilla Sayre, Makenzie Lewis, Brylon , Creedence Simpkins, Ava Miller, and Brody Deweese. Courtesy