Meet the Gallia Chamber Board

Bob Foster, upon graduation from high school, began his transportation company, while also obtaining a degree in business over the next four years from the University of Rio Grande.

Foster Sales and Delivery grew from one truck in 1981 to 50 trucks in 2019, delivering to 48 states. Foster has stated goals of using technology to manage his business and keep the company on the cutting edge of logistical resources, as well as facilitating infrastructure in Gallia County, District 10, and the State of Ohio to improve commerce and transportation.

Foster’s professional affiliations include and have included: National Federation of Independent Business Owners, Gallia County Chamber of Commerce, University of Rio Grande Trustee, Lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge, Lifetime member of the FFA, Red Dot Committee (2005) for new schools in Gallipolis City School District, Community Improvement Corporation (President), Gallia County Junior Fair Trophy sponsorships and other 4-H Activities, American Legion Baseball, Gallia Academy Choir Boosters, Sponsor of the Gallia Academy Football Team and Relay for Life. He has also received an Honorary Masters of Public Service from the University of Rio Grande and the Exceptional Service Supplier Award from NGK Sparkplug MFG.

Foster has occupied a seat on the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for 10 years. His knowledge and information regarding business and the economy in Gallia is invaluable, according to a statement from the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce.

Article submitted by the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce.