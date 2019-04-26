Updates on Mason County FRN

The Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) recently met discussing the group’s upcoming plans.

The upcoming events are as follows: on Saturday, April 28 Drug Take Back Day will be held; on Thursday, May 16 the Career Connections quarterly training will be held; on Thursday, May 23 a S.T.E.M event will be held for all Mason County Schools; and on Saturday, June 8 the annual Fishing Rodeo will be held.

In other business, the FRN members discussed the updates on funding for the Mason County public transit system.

They discussed teen court cases.

Middle School Teen Institute was held on Thursday, March 28 and the FRN members discussed its success. The highlights of the event included the presentation by the Lakin inmates and the prevention classes.

The FRN members discussed the Community Baby Shower that was held on Saturday, April 13. The upcoming Mason County Baby Pantry will be held on Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m. at Bellemead United Methodist Church.

The Mason County Prevention Coalition (MCPC) is planning on holding a vaping/juuling training at Wahama High School.