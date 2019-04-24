Gold Star Mothers Monument donation

Commander Ray Varian of Mason VFW Post 9926 recently donated to the Gold Star Mothers Monument. Those pictured with Commander Varian are SAR President Ed Cromley and Mason County Commission President Rick Handley. The monument will be dedicated on Thursday, June 20.

