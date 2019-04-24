Meet the Gallia Chamber Board

Brynn Saunders Noe is a Gallia County native and a graduate from Ohio University with degrees in Business Pre Law and Marketing. She continued her education at Capital University Law School, where she received her Juris Doctorate.

Noe is the current First Vice President of the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. She has been serving on the Chamber board since 2016. Noe, along with her husband, Andrew Noe, are former partners of Noe and Saunders law firm. She is also a former Victim’s Assistance Attorney for Gallipolis City. Noe became the Gallipolis City Solicitor in January 2019. As a solicitor, she prosecutes misdemeanor crimes and represents the City in civil matters. Noe is also a committee member for the Downtown Revitalization Project. She and her husband have a two-year-old son and a newborn daughter.

Submitted by the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce.