Morrison to celebrate 100th birthday

Mary Northup Lynch Morrison will celebrate her 100th birthday on April 23.

Mary is Holzer’s oldest living Nursing School RN graduate, she never misses a bingo game and was driving until age 99. Looking back over 100 years of a life well lived, Mary said the most important things in her life are family and faith.

Born to Goldie and Virgil Northup at their farm on Raccoon Creek in Gallia County, Ohio, her sisters were Virginia, Pauline, Louise, Alberta, Hazel Eleanor who died at 2½ years of age and Francis who died prior to her first month birthday.

Mary was the youngest and grew up on the family farm, attended a one-room school through seventh grade, graduated from Gallia Academy High School and from Holzer School of Nursing. She worked as an RN at Holzer Hospital and University Hospital in Columbus until she married Carl Edward Lynch Jr. on June 28, 1941. It was shortly after her marriage to Carl that Mary started attending Heights E.U.B. Church.

After their marriage, Mary and Carl lived in or near Point Pleasant with their three children, Suzanne, Carl Edward III and Janis. Suzanne married David Dickens and provided her three grandchildren; Jennifer Ransbottom, Kimberly Magner and Alexander Dickens. Carl Edward married Trudy Dickens; he died in an air crash in 1971 and no children were born of this union; however, Trudy later married Larry Evans and added Heidi and Travis to the family. Janis (deceased 2018) married John Sauvage; Tami, Matthew, and Carla lengthened the list of grandchildren. Eighteen great-grandchildren call Mary “mamaw.”

Mary was active at Heights church for more than 78 years. She taught Sunday School, served as pianist/organist, sewed for the United Methodist Women, worked Vacation Bible Schools, sang in the choir, served on many committees, and is a long-time member of the women’s group as well as the Christian-Builders Sunday School Class. All three of her children as well as Mary served as organist/pianist for Heights Church. The current organ at Heights was purchased by friends and family members as a memorial to her son, Carl Edward Lynch III.

Mary was a full-time homemaker and stay-at-home mom until she began working as a Registered Nurse for Dr. J.S. Lloyd and at Pleasant Valley Hospital as a nursing supervisor. In 1962 Mary went to work at the Mason County Health Department where she worked as a Public Health Nurse until her retirement in 1979.

Following Carl’s death in 1971, Mary married Warren Morrison in 1973; he died in 1975. She took early retirement in 1979 to spend winters in Florida, travel and volunteer. During her winters in Florida, Mary went on many mission trips to Jamaica, Dominican Republic, and Haiti. She worked hard and enjoyed each island and God’s people.

In 2018, Mary moved to the Holzer Assisted Living Community. Most days you can find her there socializing or working on her latest quilt. She recently celebrated her birthday at a reception at Heights UM Church.

Birthday cards may be sent c/o Holzer Assisted Living, 300 Briarwood Road, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631.