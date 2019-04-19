Homeless Shelter receives donation

The annual Mason County Community Easter Cantata was held last weekend in Point Pleasant. Attendance for the two night event was 428. Each year, a worthy organization is chosen to receive the donations that attendees share. This is the third time the Mason County Homeless Shelter has been the recipient. Having received just shy of $4,000 in those three collections, Mason County Community Cantata members and visitors are now the single largest donation from an organization thus far to the homeless shelter. Those pictured are Choir Director Larry Jones and Mason County Homeless Shelter Executive Director John Machir as the donation is being presented.

