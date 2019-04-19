Kinnaird celebrates 95th birthday

Virginia Ruth Kinnaird of Gallipolis Ferry recently celebrated her 95th birthday on April 12 while at home with her familiy. Born in Hogsett, she is the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Lou (Long) Siders. She married her late husband, William Wilson Kinnaird on March 6, 1941. William passed away on March 26, 2005.

The couple’s children, include: Ida Mae Kinnaird (deceased), Carl Kinnaird of Gallipolis Ferry, Sandra Sue (Delbert) Stover of Ostrander, Ohio, Patricia (Bradley) Wears of Apple Grove, Janet (Roger) Martin of Southside, Rhetta (Mark) Hall of Aurora, Ohio and Ronald Kinnaird of Gallipolis Ferry. Virginia also has 12 grandchildren.

In addition, Virginia is a member of Zion Baptist Church in Gallipolis Ferry.

Birthday cards may be mailed to her at 1612 Wood School Road, Gallipolis Ferry WV 25515.