Sugar Maples 4-H club update

The Sugar Maples 4-H club members recently helped hide the Mason City Easter Eggs. The Sugar Maples and the Sassafras 4-H clubs have come together the past several years to help out the town with this community activity. Teen Leader Gage Smith is pictured in one photo as he watches that no children get hurt or fall in any holes while hunting. Children of all ages were able to help.

The Sugar Maples 4-H club members recently helped hide the Mason City Easter Eggs. The Sugar Maples and the Sassafras 4-H clubs have come together the past several years to help out the town with this community activity. Teen Leader Gage Smith is pictured in one photo as he watches that no children get hurt or fall in any holes while hunting. Children of all ages were able to help.

The Sugar Maples 4-H club members recently helped hide the Mason City Easter Eggs. The Sugar Maples and the Sassafras 4-H clubs have come together the past several years to help out the town with this community activity. Teen Leader Gage Smith is pictured in one photo as he watches that no children get hurt or fall in any holes while hunting. Children of all ages were able to help.