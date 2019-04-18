Edwards named ‘Fabulous Face’ winner

Delyssa (Huffman) Edwards recently competed for the title of Mrs. Ohio America on Saturday, April 6 in Gahanna, Ohio.

Although she did not capture the title, she was named as the “Fabulous Face” contest winner. She was chosen by her friends, family, and community supporters and she expressed her gratitude to everyone who voted for her. The “Fabulous Face” winner can go on to compete on the Mrs. America stage in Las Vegas, Nevada but Edwards will not be raising funds to compete this year. Instead, she will be focusing on promoting her pageants and finishing her year out as Mrs. Battle Days.

Edwards, a native of Mason County, is married to Kyle Edwards and the couple resides in Gallipolis, Ohio with their son, Easton.