Haer Bears 4-H club update

The Haer Bears 4-H Club held its March meeting at the South Charleston Ice-Skating Rink.

While there, present members participated in skating around the rink before having their meeting. The meeting was called to order by Vice President Faith Cook, songs and pledges and devotions followed. The secretary and treasurer gave their reports and Leader Lisa Arbogast gave the leaders report.

Arbogast reminded the members about 4-H camps this summer and about the state camps OMC, Alpha I, and Alpha II. She also reminded members about the magic show at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School (PPJ/SHS) on March 30, and the dinner theater was to be announced. The last items reported by Arbogast were the reminder of the girls wanting to participate in the Miss 4-H Pageant on April 20 and a Wetland Education Course if anyone was interested.

Cook gave a report about the lock-in the club held at Bellmead United Methodist church for the club members. The Blessing Box at PPJ/SHS is continuing to be filled by members. The club had decided to plant trees and hang up the birdhouses in Green Bottom on April 1, and then going to Ronald McDonald House to donate pop tabs and requested items afterwards, then going to “Pump Up the Fun” to end the day. The members were to meet that day at Green Bottom at 9 a.m. Members were reminded “Adopt a Highway” was scheduled for April 5 and the City-Wide Cleanup/Recycle Day was on April 13.

A CPR class for those willing to go on March 30 was cancelled. The club tabled the discussion for the Amish Zoo at Walnut Creek, Ohio for the April Meeting.

The health Officer and recycling officer did not give their reports. Meals on Wheels were completed, and refreshments were given.