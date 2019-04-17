Writers Guild news

In a recent meeting of the Point Pleasant Writers Guild, Feryle Lawrence presented a summary of the lesson on points of view (POV), or viewpoints, as found in Sandy Tritt’s “Writer’s Workbook.” The viewpoint of a story identifies to the reader which character is telling the story.

In the first person POV, the narrator refers to himself as “I” or “we,” only things that are heard, seen or thought by the narrator can be revealed.

In the second person POV, the narrator addresses the reader as “you.” The reader in this case in the viewpoint character, not the narrator.

In the third person POV, panoramic, allows the narrator to see all the action, but does not read minds. However, in the third person POV, controlled (or limited) consciousness, is probably the easiest point of view for a beginning writer to use. Like the first person POV, the reader sees all the action through the eyes of a single character, and is referred to as “he” or “she” instead of “I” or “we.”

In the third person POV, omniscient, has God-like properties with the narrator knowing and seeing everything, and moving from one mind to another. The narrator is the viewpoint character. This viewpoint is the most flexible, but also the hardest one to control. Besides visiting the heads of different characters, the narrator can also see into the future or see things that none of the characters can see.

Sometimes the author can make more sense of his story if he changes his viewpoint. Two tips were given including the viewpoint character should be the first character in each scene and each scene should end by focusing on the viewpoint character.

Lawrence will cover gawking characters and voice/tense/intimacy at the next Guild meeting, plus she will have exercises for further clarification and understanding of the lesson.

Ilse Burris shared her paper on “Emotions” and read aloud Nellie Ruby Taylor’s poem, “The World on its Axis” which gives God all glory for His marvelous creation and for God’s son through whom we have eternal life.

April Pyles shared a newspaper article by Kevin Stankiewicz of The Columbus Dispatch about a woman from Ohio who, just last year, published her first novel at age 95. The author’s name is Delana Close, and it took her 63 years to write her debut novel “The Rock House.” She wrote on the bus, in the car, and at night after she had gone to bed. Her advice was, “If you’ve got a thought about it (a story), you’ve got to write it down or else it goes away.” Recently the book won an award for best historical fiction from the 2019 Independent Book Awards.

With April being National Poetry Month, members were asked to write a haiku with Spring as the theme for the next meeting.

Those who attended were as follows Patrecia Gray, Feryle Lawrence, Nellie Ruby Taylor, Ilse Burris, Carol Newberry, and April Pyles.

The Point Pleasant Writers Guild is open for anyone interested in writing. They meet every first and third Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. at the Mason County Library.

Submitted by April Pyles.