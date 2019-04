New Haven Elementary honor roll

NEW HAVEN — New Haven Elementary recognizes students for making honor roll and achieving perfect attendance for the third nine weeks.

The following students have achieved all “A” honor roll: Mrs. Beach’s third grade class: Aly Barnitz, Elijah Frye, Hannah Frye, Josiah Frye, Kierstyn Hart, Parker Jodon, Moses Mankin, and Kilah Roush; Mrs. Sayre’s third grade class: Miley Carmicheal, Sophie Gray, Hannah Huddleston, Joshua Leport, David Miller, Khloe Ohlinger, Brooklyn Smith, and Cooper Roush; Mrs. Eldridge’s third grade class: Noah Bare, Landon King, Elijah Northup, Adyson VanMeter, and Gracie Zerkle. Mrs. Greene’s fourth grade class: Charlie Long; Mrs. Blackshire’s fourth grade class: Lucas Bias, Austin Blackshire, Tyler Dennis, Ian Fowler, Jace Howard, Hunter Miller, Kobe Moore, Claire Ohlinger, Audrey Reynolds, Logan Rhodes, Sierra Rose, and Shelby Roush; Mrs Dewees’ fourth grade class: Gracie Divita, Weston Jones, Rylann Macknight, Payton Oldaker, Chloe Rickard, Cyrus Rickard, Karley Roush, Kayde Russell, Brayden Staats, and Alexis Weaver. Mrs. Northup’s fifth grade class: Joshua Brotherton, Ryleigh Fink, Bryle Heitz, Taylor Northup, Maverick Painter, Fiona VanMatre, and Aden Young; Mrs. Richardson’s fifth grade class: Cade Blackshire, Mary Brinker, Brady Burris, Brenton Cundiff, Savannah Decker, Lindsey Hacker, Tyler Northup, Mia Roush, Isabella Russell, Kaycee Tennant, and Mallory Townsend; Mr. Tyree’s fifth grade class: Payton Barnitz, Grace Engle, Carson Fowler, Joseph Hoffman, Raelynn Jeffers, Haleigh Roush, and Teagan Scott. Mrs. Bissell’s sixth grade class: Zander Hall, Shane Hill, Elissa Hoffman, Jayla Simpkins, Nic Williams, and Zaylee Wood; Ms. Kessinger’s sixth grade class: Shy Denny, Drew Duff, Raegan Johnson, Hayden Lloyd, Emma Northup, Kate Reynolds, Phoebe Richardson, Kinsey Roush, Payton Staats; Mrs. Smith: Dylan Duff, Anna Bella Mankin, and Eli Rickard.

The following students have achieved A/B honor roll: Mrs. Beach’s third grade class: Christian Cunningham, Kade Mossman, Alexis Pierce, Carson Roach, Britlyn VanMeter, and Chloe Northup; Mrs. Sayre’s third grade class: Nixey Davis, Haylin Jones, Annabelle Hersman, Allie-Rae Montijo, and Parker Reitmire; Mrs. Eldridge’s third grade class: Alexa Nance, Harrison Lloyd, Taylor Ralbusky, Hunter Roush, Nevaeh Kyle, Brody McDade, Callie Stevens, Kaylee Warth, James Bailey, Wyatt Casto, Aiden Edwards, Kyleigh Hall, and Amelia Hatfield. Mrs. Greene’s fourth grade class: Jenna Bowles, Nevaeh Ford, and Trace Simpkins; Mrs. Blackshire’s fourth grade class: Jayden Adkison, Makaylen Freeman, Angelina Garcia, Haylinn Grimm, Cole Sigman, and Weston Starkey; Mrs. Dewees’ fourth grade class: Madyson Dewitt, Kayden Icehower, Briar Johnson, Konner Koenig, Sydney Rickard, and Maggie Swisher. Mrs. Northup’s fifth grade class: Laney Barnitz, Katie Cullen, Katelyn Darst, Parker Fields, Alijah Hicks, Mackenzie Jordan, Noah Miller, Tori Roach, Kaden Sayre, Ava Siders, and Halo Young; Mrs. Richardson’s fifth grade class: Raelynn Fields, Eddie Flint, Gabby Grimm, Natalia Hersman, Jo-Lee Jordan, Becky Miller, Ethan Mitchell, Lauren Pierce, Isaac Riffle, Grant Roush, Rylee Snouffer, and Van Tillis; Mr. Tyree’s fifth grade class: Kryslen Burris, Linzie Cundiff, Reece Gerlach, Brogann Henry, Alex Marks, Charles Meadows, Logan Neal, and Kayden Roush. Mrs. Bissell’s sixth grade class: Jaden Bridges, Dillan Fields, Katie Johnson, Kendall Mills, Olivia Roush, Bailey Smith, and Annabelle Woodall; Ms. Kessinger’s sixth grade class: Seth OhlingerTrayton Starkey, Delani Warth, and Davian Wears; Mrs. Smith’s sixth grade class: Elijah Grady, Samantha Miller, Kenna Mills, Uriah Ruark, and Makayla Woolard.

The following students have achieved perfect attendance: Mrs.Gilkey’s kindergarten class: Charlie Ellis, Wyatt Fields, Madison Oldaker, and Haley Zerkle; Mrs. Wolfe’s kindergarten class: Abigail Allen, Trace Tennant, Kabella Ord, and Isaac Lewis. Mrs. Jordan’s first grade class: Vincent Weatherstein; Mrs. Roberts’ first grade class: Austin Gray, Draven Smith, and Brayden Stone. Mrs. Rose’s second grade class: Ryan Gibbs, Aubrey Miller, Abigail Shilt, and Levi Russell; Ms. Spaun’s second grade class: Holly Roush and Olivia Ward; Ms. Larck’s second grade class: Lucas Byus, Riley Casto, Kenley Patterson, Lucas Robertson, and LaShaun Wattie. Mrs. Beach’s third grade class: James Davis and Parker Jodon; Mrs. Sayre’s third grade class: Zachary Garcia, Sophie Gray, David Miller, Brooklyn Smith, Jayden Stewart, and Hannah Huddleston; Mrs. Eldridge’s third grade class: Callie Stephens, Kaylee Warth, Gracie Zerkle, and Hunter Roush. Mrs. Greene’s fourth grade class: Talon Johnson; Mrs. Blackshire’s fourth grade class: Lucas Bias, and Weston Starkey; Mrs. Dewees’ fourth grade class: Konner Koenig and Maddie Swisher. Mrs. Northup’s fifth grade class: Laney Barnitz and Joshua Brotherton; Mrs. Richardson’s fifth grade class: Lindsey Hacker, Becky Miller, Isabella Russell, and Kaycee Tennant; Mr. Tyree’s fifth grade class: Addyson Chapman, Brogan Henry, Raelynn Jeffers, Logan Neal, Haleigh Roush, and Kadyn Roush. Mrs. Bissell’s sixth grade class: Shane Hill, Elissa Hoffman, Abby Moore, Bailey Smith, Nicholas Williams, and Lexi Woods; Ms. Kessinger’s sixth grade class: Diego Aguirre, Phoebe Richardson, and Kinsey Roush; Mrs. Smith: Destiney Barnette.