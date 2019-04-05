Busy 4’s club update

The guest speaker at the March meeting of the Busy 4’s 4-H club was Thomas Aluise from the (West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection) WVDEP. He is the district 5 coordinator for the Youth Environmental Program. He presented a program on the problems that smokers are creating by leaving a trail of cigarette litter behind. Cigarette butts are made of a material called cellulose acetate which is not biodegradable. They create problems for fish, wildlife, and humans and can be found everywhere. A big problem is they are washed down storm drains and wind up in the ocean and on the beaches.

