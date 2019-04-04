Western Conservation District work group set

The Western Conservation District in cooperation with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will convene a local work group meeting to discuss conservation programs for 2019-2020 and provide guidance for the Focused Conservation Approach (FCA), and the Environmental Quality Incentive Programs (EQIP).

The local work group includes representatives from cooperating federal, state and local agencies, conservation organizations, and the public to provide localized information on natural resource priorities in the Western Conservation District.

The Western Conservation District covers Jackson, Mason, and Putnam Counties. Jackie Byars, NRCS District Conservationist and her staff work from NRCS field offices in Point Pleasant and Ripley to cover all counties in the Western Conservation District.

The Western Conservation District local working group will meet at the USDA Service Center, 2118 Ripley Road,

Ripley at 9:30 a.m., April 9. For more information contact the local NRCS staff at (304) 372-6231 ext. 3 or (304) 675-2020 ext. 3.

If you need an accommodation to participate in this activity or event, please contact Nan Kimble at 304-284-7546, or by e-mail at NRCS.WVPublicAffairs@wv.usda.gov.

Submitted by Western Conservation District.