‘Truckload Meat Sale’ returns

Shoppers are enjoying a unique experience for the next couple of days at locally-owned Piggly Wiggly stores.

The “Truckload Meat Sale” offers consumers the opportunity to actually shop inside the tractor-trailer parked at each store, to get the freshest meats at the best prices of the year.

“Shoppers really enjoy the opportunity to check out an enormous selection of fresh meats, while doing so inside the truck itself. We’ve provided these truckload meat sales in the past, and thousands of customers keep asking us when the next truckload sale is taking place,” said Ohio Valley Supermarkets President Brent Eastman.

The Truckload Meat Sale is underway, now through Friday evening at Piggly Wiggly locations in Point Pleasant, Jackson Pike, Oak Hill, and Wellston. The sale is also on at the downtown Gallipolis store, but the savings are inside, in the store’s meat department (as parking the truck isn’t feasible at the downtown Gallipolis store.)

Submitted by Piggly Wiggly.