PPPS students honored

Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS) recently announced March Students of the Month. These children were selected by their teachers and shared a lunch with Principal Vickie Workman, those pictured with Workman are Arden Dvosis, Emmalin Halstead, Noah Spires, Shalyn Lyons, Emma Lane, Jace Billings, Catlin Davisworth, Sophie Bryan, Juliet Wilkins, Chloe Stuckey, Ryan Cossin, Ryan Milhoan, and Gracelyn Watterson.

