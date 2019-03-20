Pleasant CEOS Club meets

The Pleasant Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) recently met at the Ccurt house annex on March 14 with Carolyn Litchfield serving St. Patrick’s Day related refreshments.

Mary Sue Kincaid presented the meditations from Psalm 139: 13-14.

Koneda Devrick presented the lesson “Monarch Butterflies” written by David Roberts, WVU extension agent in Boone and Lincoln Counties, and Gina Taylor, WVU extension agent in Jackson County. The monarch butterfly, often deemed the king of butterflies, is a migratory insect that travels the Eastern U. S. from Southern Canada to Central Mexico. However, no one butterfly makes the entire round trip journey. Instead, a complete migration cycle takes multiple generations of butterflies. Although once a common sight, the monarchs are now being considered for protection under the Endangered Species Act. Scientists believe their populations have fallen approximately 90 percent in the last two decades. One reason for the decline is a decrease in milkweed plants along the monarch’s migratory path. The lesson explained in detail the migratory pattern of the monarch. The lesson also gave ways individuals can help the monarch population.

Kincaid, chairperson for the Purposeful Reading Committee had on display five books from the CEOS Library to encourage members to read. Devrick was presented an award for being the top reader of the month.

The club is looking forward to many worthwhile activities during April and May.

Birthday wishes went to Marcia Nibert,Linda Craig, and Frankie Bumgarner, who are all celebrating in the month of March.

The members in attendance were Carolyn Litchfield, Faye Meadows, Mary Sue Kincaid, Catherine Yauger, Koneda Devrick, and Garnet Schwarz.

Submitted by Catherine Yauger.