29th annual agriculture workshop set

POINT PLEASANT — The Western Conservation District (WCD) is sponsoring the 29th Annual Agriculture Workshop from 8:45 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26 at the West Virginia State Farm Museum near Point Pleasant.

The program for the day begins with the Challenges and Opportunities of Grazing 300 days in West Virginia presented by Ben Goff, WVU Extension Agent; Jessica Stricklen with the WV Department of Agriculture will be speaking on applying pesticides safely; Lacy Davidson, WV Department of Agriculture will provide information on growing and marketing with high tunnels; Professor Jesse Richardson, WVU School of Law, will inform the crowd on farm estate planning and trespassing laws; a presentation on temporary fencing will be covered by Amanda Adkins with Gallagher; and Dr. Mike Rechlin, WVMSPA, has an informative talk on producing maple syrup in WV. The day will end with local USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Farm Service Agency with an overview of programs available with the new farm bill. Also, the programs of the WV Conservation Agency and Western Conservation District that are available to local landowners.

Participants will have the opportunity to earn four pesticide recertification credit hours. Participants must present their license number to obtain the credit hours.

The WCD covers Putnam, Mason and Jackson counties. However, the workshop is open to anyone that wishes to attend. There is no cost to attend the workshop and lunch will be provided free of charge.

Register by contacting the WCD at 304-675-3054, or by email at wcd@wvca.us.