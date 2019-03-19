Mason County CEOS meets

The Mason County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) met at the Leon Town Hall on March 12 with the Leon Club serving a luncheon of soups, sandwiches and St. Patrick Day cookies.

The business meeting started with a salute to the United States flag. Helen Lyons presented the meditation from “Our Daily Bread” entitled “Expect Delays.”

A new member of the Avalanche Club Virginia Taylor was introduced.

Roll call revealed the following attendance: Avalanche, eight; Camp Conley, two; Leon, five; Pleasant, three; WoHeLo, four, for a total of 22.

Plans were made for upcoming events including the Youth Expo on April 16-17; Charleston Area CEOS Spring Luncheon on April 27; CEOS Week, May 19-25; The “Taste of CEOS “ and Plant Exchange on May 21; Mason County CEOS Spring Luncheon on April 6 and activities at the Pleasant Valley Nursing/Rehab Center.

Susan Paulson was elected to represent Mason County at the Folk Festival at Glenville in June as Folk Festival Belle. She will be accompanied by her granddaughter, Kinzy Arbogast, who will represent Mason County as a “Junior Belle.” The Junior Belle is a new category this year and must be a 4-Her from the third grade of elementary school.

It was reported that Mason County now has a new CEOS Club called “The Honey Bees.” This is a group of eight younger women who are still in the work force and will hold their meetings in the evening and anyone is welcome to join. They will be meeting in various restaurants on the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m.

The CEOS Clubs in Mason County will be having a window display at the Point Pleasant Register Office’s new location on Main Street and hope that many will stop by and see the informative arrangements. CEOS members volunteer for many worthwhile projects in Mason County.

The CEOS Book Club will meet at the Mason County Library on April 9 and will be discussing the book “Woman of God” by James Patterson.

The members who were in attendance included: Karen Randolph, Florence Leach, Virginia Taylor, Susan Paulson, Sue Darst, Anne Byus, Yvonne Fetty, Patty Johnson, Phyllis Hesson, Mary Artis, Jerry Morgan, Natalie Morgan, Jackie Scarberry, Theresa Keefer, Helen Lyons, Clinedda Austin, Carolyn Litchield, Catherine Yauger, Beverly Buckle, Betty Mayes, Joyce Rosas, and Arminta McGraw.

Submitted by Catherine Yauger.