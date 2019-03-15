Greer wins at OU art show

Shalyn Greer, a candidate for the Bachelor’s of Fine Arts at Ohio University in May in Athens, Ohio was a winner in this year’s undergraduate juried art exhibition showcasing her graphite pieces “Lust” and “Greed.” She received the Sina Sidwell Rodgers Prize in Fine Arts as well as the Excellence in Art Award from Lamborn’s. Greer’s work references biblical readings, utilizing dream-like imagery to create dark, surrealist pieces. Currently focusing on the seven deadly sins, Greer will complete five other graphite works to finish off the series for her 2019 Senior Thesis. She is the daughter of John Greer and Kristen Greer. She is a graduate of Wahama High School and was the art student of Susan Parrish.

Shalyn Greer, a candidate for the Bachelor’s of Fine Arts at Ohio University in May in Athens, Ohio was a winner in this year’s undergraduate juried art exhibition showcasing her graphite pieces “Lust” and “Greed.” She received the Sina Sidwell Rodgers Prize in Fine Arts as well as the Excellence in Art Award from Lamborn’s. Greer’s work references biblical readings, utilizing dream-like imagery to create dark, surrealist pieces. Currently focusing on the seven deadly sins, Greer will complete five other graphite works to finish off the series for her 2019 Senior Thesis. She is the daughter of John Greer and Kristen Greer. She is a graduate of Wahama High School and was the art student of Susan Parrish. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/03/web1_Greer2.jpg Shalyn Greer, a candidate for the Bachelor’s of Fine Arts at Ohio University in May in Athens, Ohio was a winner in this year’s undergraduate juried art exhibition showcasing her graphite pieces “Lust” and “Greed.” She received the Sina Sidwell Rodgers Prize in Fine Arts as well as the Excellence in Art Award from Lamborn’s. Greer’s work references biblical readings, utilizing dream-like imagery to create dark, surrealist pieces. Currently focusing on the seven deadly sins, Greer will complete five other graphite works to finish off the series for her 2019 Senior Thesis. She is the daughter of John Greer and Kristen Greer. She is a graduate of Wahama High School and was the art student of Susan Parrish.