Leon Luckies host food drive

The Leon Luckies 4-H Club recently sponsored a “Community Can Food Drive” for the Leon Baptist Church Food Pantry.

The club started the canned food/non-perishable food drive six years ago. They felt there was a need, especially after the holidays when the pantry’s shelves were in need of replenishing. The club then decided to adopt re-stocking the Leon Baptist Food Pantry as one of their community projects.

The food drive for this year began on Friday, Jan. 4 and ended on Sunday, Feb. 17. The club challenged the community to donate canned food/non-perishable items and they would match up to 500 items. The Leon Luckies collected 776 items donated and matched 500, making the total items donated to food pantry to 1276 items.

The club extends a thank you to everyone that donated. There is a need in all communities for food pantries, and the Leon Luckies encourage people to donate all year long. The Leon Baptist Church Food Pantry distributes to 60-80 family members.

For more information on donating to the Leon Baptist Food Pantry, please contact the Leon Baptist Church.