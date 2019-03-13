Celebrating 87 years of life

Albert Stephens recently celebrated his 87th birthday at the Point of Faith Church. He still continues to fill the position of principal whenever the Mason County School System is in need of a qualified professional. Recently, he was the principal at Leon Elementary School for 20 days after the retirement of Mr. Bower. He plays the Hammond Organ and keyboard at the Point of Faith Church and served in the U.S. Military. Those pictured are Stephens, on the right, with Johnny Bonecutter from his surprise birthday party at the church.

Albert Stephens recently celebrated his 87th birthday at the Point of Faith Church. He still continues to fill the position of principal whenever the Mason County School System is in need of a qualified professional. Recently, he was the principal at Leon Elementary School for 20 days after the retirement of Mr. Bower. He plays the Hammond Organ and keyboard at the Point of Faith Church and served in the U.S. Military. Those pictured are Stephens, on the right, with Johnny Bonecutter from his surprise birthday party at the church. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/03/web1_87thBday.jpg Albert Stephens recently celebrated his 87th birthday at the Point of Faith Church. He still continues to fill the position of principal whenever the Mason County School System is in need of a qualified professional. Recently, he was the principal at Leon Elementary School for 20 days after the retirement of Mr. Bower. He plays the Hammond Organ and keyboard at the Point of Faith Church and served in the U.S. Military. Those pictured are Stephens, on the right, with Johnny Bonecutter from his surprise birthday party at the church. Courtesy