Crusader Firearms grand opening this Saturday

MASON — A new firearms business in Mason will hold its grand opening Saturday, March 16.

Crusader Firearms is located at 21278 Ohio River Road in Mason.

In 2017. Earnest Trent DDS, built a new office near the office where he had practiced for more than 20 years. This left the former location vacant and Trent to find a new purpose for the building.

With some help and encouragement from some friends, Dr. Trent decided it was the perfect place for a gun shop. Since opening its doors in January, Crusader Firearms has become a local favorite. The business carries a wide range of guns, ammo, and accessories. If they do not have what you are looking for they are able to order it.

For Ohio customers, they offer convenient transfer with no West Virginia or Ohio sales tax.

A grand opening is set for Saturday, March 16. There will be hotdogs, free prizes and great deals. You will also get entered into a drawing for this AR for every $50 you spend.

Crusader Firearms is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. More on the business can be found on their Facebook and Twitter pages.