PPPS staff honored

Point Pleasant Primary School staff has named Title I Reading Specialist Judy Browning as “Teacher of the Year” and Secretary Brandi Fisher “Service Personnel of the Year.” The two winners were nominated and voted on anonymously by their colleagues. Staff from PPPS shared both winners are “amazing examples of dedication to their careers while being examples of kindness and high expectations for all those privileged to work along side them.” Those pictured from left to right are Browning, Fisher and Principal Vickie Workman.

Point Pleasant Primary School staff has named Title I Reading Specialist Judy Browning as “Teacher of the Year” and Secretary Brandi Fisher “Service Personnel of the Year.” The two winners were nominated and voted on anonymously by their colleagues. Staff from PPPS shared both winners are “amazing examples of dedication to their careers while being examples of kindness and high expectations for all those privileged to work along side them.” Those pictured from left to right are Browning, Fisher and Principal Vickie Workman. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/03/web1_PPPS.jpeg Point Pleasant Primary School staff has named Title I Reading Specialist Judy Browning as “Teacher of the Year” and Secretary Brandi Fisher “Service Personnel of the Year.” The two winners were nominated and voted on anonymously by their colleagues. Staff from PPPS shared both winners are “amazing examples of dedication to their careers while being examples of kindness and high expectations for all those privileged to work along side them.” Those pictured from left to right are Browning, Fisher and Principal Vickie Workman. Courtesy