Celebrating Dr. Seuss week

At the first of the month, Point Pleasant Intermediate School’s (PPIS) staff and students kicked off “Read Across America Day” by filling the hallways with reading. Each student was paired with another to read for 30 minutes. PPIS students continued to celebrate Dr.Seuss’ birthday this week with fun dress up days which were themed to various books written by the famous children’s author.

