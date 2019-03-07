Local students attend Regional Math Field Day

After placing at the county level, Wahama High School students participated in the Regional Math Field Day in February. The eighth grade team of Chloe Robinson, Michael VanMatre, and Amber Wolfe placed third in the team division. Jacob Lloyd placed ninth in the high school division and advances to the state competition on April 27 at Fairmont State University. Pictured, front row from left, are Dalton Starkey, Nathan Fields, Sawyer VanMatre, Carson Gibbs, and Zachary Fields. Back row, from left, are Michael VanMatre, Cooper Peters, Tanner King, Jacob Fisher, Amber Wolfe, Jacob Lloyd, Chloe Robinson, and Skyler Putney.

