Meet the Gallia Chamber Board

Josh Bodimer is currently serving his second year on the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, as the President of the Community Improvement Corporation. Bodimer has been a realtor for Wiseman Real Estate in Gallipolis since 2004 and is the sole proprietor and auctioneer of his auction company, Bodimer Auctioneering. Josh was born in Denver, Colorado, but raised in Gallipolis, Ohio. He is the son of Patti Bodimer and the late Charles W. Bodimer III and has two siblings, Jessica Bodimer and Jake Bodimer.

Josh is a graduate of Gallia Academy High School, Morehead State University, and Reppert School of Auctioneering. He is a member of the Business Advisory Council Gallia-Vinton Educational Center, currently serves as the Vice President of the Downtown Revitalization Project and a member of the Gallia County Republican Party Executive Board, has spent three years as the Executive Director of the Athens Board of Realtors, and auctioneers for the Ohio Valley Produce Auction Association.

Josh spends his free time with his wife, Kendra (Walker) Bodimer, and their two sons, Wesley Clyde and Ethan Thomas Bodimer. He enjoys hunting, traveling, cooking, spending time with family and friends, going to the Gallia County Junior Fair, attending River City Fellowship, and being a part of this great community.

Submitted by the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce.

Gallia Chamber | Courtesy