Pleasant CEOS club meets

The Pleasant Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) met at the Courthouse Annex on Feb. 14 for their regular monthly meeting and also to celebrate the birthday of one of their charter members Garnet Schwarz who reached the age of 98 in February.

Cake, ice cream, and all the trimmings were enjoyed by attendees. Clinedda Austin, president of the club, presented Mrs. Schwarz with a certificate making her an honorary member of the club. Members showered her with cards and gifts.

Mary Sue Kincaid presented the meditations which were centered around the book “Pollyanna” written by Eleanor Porter and published in 1913. The thoughts presented stressed the importance of finding the best in other people. Kincaid also led the group in a very enjoyable Valentine biblical quiz.

Austin presented the lesson entitled “West Virginia State Folk Festival and the History of the County Belle” written by Margaret Miltenberger, West Virginia University (WVU) Extension Agent in Mineral County and Zona Hutson, WVU Extension Agent in Doddridge County.

The West Virginia State Folk Festival was created “to preserve the remnants of West Virginia traditional life and culture that citizens may appreciate and respect the achievements of their forbearers.”

The festival began in 1950 as an outgrowth of an Appalachian culture class taught by Dr. Patrick Gainer on the Glenville State College campus. For most of those years, Mason County has sent a Folk Festival Belle to represent the county. Not one of the ladies who has been a belle has not enjoyed the experience. In 2018, Sharon Nibert, represented Mason County. A representative for 2019 will be voted on soon.

Reports were heard from the four educational committees. Kincaid, chairperson of the Purposeful Reading Committee, reported that members of the Pleasant Club had read 83 books from Aug. 16, 2018-Dec. 31, 2018 and they have donated 57 books in that same period.

Koneda Devrick and Carolyn Litchfield received awards for being the top readers.

Plans were made to attend the Charleston Area CEOS spring meeting which will be held at the Wayne United Methodist Church in Wayne on April 27. There will be two speakers, Evan Wilson, WVU Extension Agent for Wayne and Cabell Counties, who will speak about houseplants and Misty Martin, from Marie’s House, who will speak about the work of this house.

Members are looking forward to the “Taste of CEOS” and plant exchange which is scheduled for May 21 and the Youth Expo which will be held on April 16-17.

Those who attended the meeting were Clinedda Austin, Linda Craig, Sharon Nibert, Brenda Schultz, Dorothy Kinnaird, Mary Sue Kincaid, Carolyn Litchfield, Garnet Schwarz, Koneda Devrick, Catherine Yauger and Lorrie Wright, Pleasant Club member and Mason County WVU extension agent.

Submitted by Catherine Yauger.