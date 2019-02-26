Cupcake fun at the career center

In celebration of Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month, students from Magic Years Daycare visited the Mason County Career Center. During their visit, the Pro-Start culinary students taught the daycare students how to make cupcakes. Also, the daycare students were taken on a tour of the building to see the different shops and classrooms.

