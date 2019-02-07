PPPS students of the month

Students of the Month for January were recently chosen at Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS) by their teachers. The students had lunch with their Principal Mrs. Vicki Workman, pictured with her are Keaton Fields, Weston McMillan, James McComas, Kolt Dewitt, Roman Fallon, Ryker Crump, Joshua Mullins, Emmalin Halstead, Mackenzie Robinson, Olivia Goldsberry, Layton Powell, Jordan Wright, Lola, Tolliver, and Cassidy Wilson.

