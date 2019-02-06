New Haven Elementary honor roll

NEW HAVEN — New Haven Elementary recognizes students for making honor roll and achieving perfect attendance for the second nine weeks.

The following students have achieved all “A” honor roll: Mrs. Beach’s third grade class: Aly Barnitz, Elijah Frye, Hannah Frye, Parker Jodon, Moses Mankin, and Kilah Roush; Mrs. Sayre’s third grade class: Mason Day, Sophie Gray, Joshua Leport, David Miller, and Cooper Roush; Mrs. Eldridge’s third grade class: Noah Bare, Landon King, Brody McDade, Elijah Northup, Alexa Nance, Haleigh Ripley, Adyson VanMeter, and Gracie Zerkle. Mrs. Greene’s fourth grade class: Jenna Bowles, Nash Johnson, Talon Johnson, and Trace Simpkins; Mrs. Blackshire’s fourth grade class: Lucas Bias, Austin Blackshire, Tyler Dennis, Ian Fowler, Kobe Moore, Claire Ohlinger, Audrey Reynolds, Sierra Rose, and Shelby Roush; Mrs. Dewees’ fourth grade class: Gracie Divita, Rylann Macknight, Payton Oldaker, Chloe Rickard, Cyrus Rickard, Karley Roush, Kayde Russell, Brayden Staats, and Alexis Weaver. Mrs. Northup’s fifth grade class: Cheyenne Brown, Katie Cullen, Parker Fields, Ryleigh Fink, Bryle Heitz, Taylor Northup, Maverick Painter, and Fiona VanMatre; Mrs. Richardson’s fifth grade class: Cade Blackshire, Mary Brinker, Savannah Decker, Raelynn Fields, Lindsey Hacker, Tyler Northup, Grant Roush, and Kaycee Tennant; Mr. Tyree’s fifth grade class: Payton Barnitz, Grace Engle, Carson Fowler, Joseph Hoffman, Raelynn Jeffers, Robert Marks, Logan Neal, and Teagan Scott. Mrs. Bissell’s sixth grade class: Elissa Hoffman,Jayla Simpkins, and Zaylee Wood; Ms. Kessinger’s sixth grade class: Hayden Lloyd, Zoie Mayes, Emma Northup, Kate Reynolds, Phoebe Richardson, Kinsey Roush, and Shy Denny; Mrs. Smith’s sixth grade class: Elijah Grady and Eli Rickard.

The following students have achieved A/B honor roll: Mrs. Beach’s third grade class: Christian Cunningham, Josiah Frye, Kierstyn Hart, Richard Johnson, Kade Mossman, Carson Roach, Alexis Pierce, Bradley Taylor, Britlyn VanMeter, Brinnley Ward, and Addison Weaver; Mrs. Sayre’s third grade class: Jordan Baldwin, Allie-Rae Montijo, Miley Carmichael, Nixey Davis, Kannon Goble, Carter Hill, Mahaylen Jones, Khloe Ohlinger, Brooklyn Smith, Amelia Staats, Zachery Garcia, and Jayden Stewart; Mrs. Eldridge’s third grade class: James Bailey, Kyleigh Hall, Harrison Lloyd, Taylor Ralbusky, Hunter Roush, and Kaylee Warth.Mrs. Greene’s fourth grade class: Taylor Hacker, Malik Hicks, Dylan Jordan, Charlie Long, and Preston McCormick; Mrs. Blackshire’s fourth grade class: Jayden Addison, Makaylen Freeman, Jace Howard, Vincent Laudermilt, Hunter Miller, Logan Rhodes, and Weston Starkey; Mrs. Dewees’ fourth grade class: Kayden Icehower, Briar Johnson, Weston Jones, Konner Koenig, Sydney Rickard, and Maggie Swisher. Mrs. Northup’s fifth grade class: Allena Barnitz, Katelyn Darst, Alijah Hicks, Xander Jones, Noah Miller, Hunter Snyder, Aden Young, and Halo Young; Mrs. Richardson’s fifth grade class: Brady Burris, Brenton Cundiff, Eddie Flint, Gabby Grimm, Ethan Mitchell, Caidyn Morris, Lauren Pierce, Isacc Riffle, Mia Roush, and Rylee Snouffer; Mr. Tyree’s fifth grade class: Kryslen Burris, Linzie Cundiff, Reece Gerlach, Haleigh Roush, Kayden Roush, Wyatt Staats, and Mylie Young. Mrs. Bissell’s sixth grade class: Zander Hall, Blake Henry, Kendall Mills, Ed Rose, Nicholas Williams, and AnnaBelle Woodall; Ms. Kessinger’s sixth grade class: Drew Duff, Raegan Johnson, Seth Ohlinger, and Payton Staats; Mrs. Smith’s sixth grade class: Dylan Duff, Anna Bella Mankin, Samantha Miller, Kenna Mills, Uriah Ruark.

The following students have achieved perfect attendance: Ms. Baker’s kindergarten class: Kendrick Barton and Sophie Dennis; Mrs.Gilkey’s kindergarten class: Charlie Ellis, Wyatt Fields, and Madison Oldaker; Mrs. Wolfe’s kindergarten class: Natalie Berry, Maggie Hussell and Kabella Ord. Mrs. VanMeter’s first grade class: John Thompson; Mrs. Roberts’ first grade class: Jillian Cunningham, Griffin Fields, Austin Gray, Colt Northup, Brycen, Stewart, and Jozie Stewart. Mrs. Rose’s second grade class: Kane Brinker, Kaiden Evans, and Zoey Heib; Ms. Spaun’s second grade class: Brantlee Grate, and Olivia Ward; Ms. Larck’s second grade class: Lucas Robertson and Eve Smith. Mrs. Beach’s third grade class: Aly Barnitz, James Davis, Merissa Fields, Elijah Frye, Hannah Fyre, and Josiah Frye; Mrs. Sayre’s third grade class: Zachary Garcia, Sophie Gray, David Miller, Brooklyn Smith, and Jayden Stewart; Mrs. Eldridge’s third grade class: Callie Stephens, Adyson VanMeter, Kaylee Warth, and Alexa Nance. Mrs. Greene’s fourth grade class: Keyhen Carmichael, Nash Johnson; Mrs. Blackshire: Lucas Bias, Kobe Moore, Shelby Roush, and Cole Sigman; Mrs. Dewees’: Briar Johnson, Konner Koenig, Brayden Staats, and Maggie Swisher. Mrs. Northup’s fifth grade class: Ava Siders, Hunter Snyder, and Halo Young; Mrs. Richardson’s fifth grade class: Mary Brinker, Brady Burris, Raelynn Fields, and Nevaeh VanMeter; Mr. Tyree’s fifth grade class: Grace Engle, Robert Marks, Alexis Morris, and Kadyn Roush. Mrs. Bissell’s sixth grade class: Dillan Fields, Carson Bennett, Blake Henry, Shane Hill, Katie Johnson, Marissa Roush, and Nicholas Williams; Ms. Kessinger’s sixth grade class: Diego Aguirre, Kate Reynolds, and Payton Staats; Mrs. Smith’s sixth grade class: Elijah Grady, AnnaBella Mankin, and D’Lynn Warth.