New Haven Elementary honor roll

NEW HAVEN — New Haven Elementary recognizes students for making honor roll and achieving perfect attendance for the first nine weeks.

The following students have achieved all “A” honor roll: Mrs. Beach’s third grade class: Aly Barnitz, Elijah Frye, Hannah Frye, Josiah Frye, Kierstyn Hart, Parker Jodon, Moses Mankin, Kade Mossman, Carson Roach, Kilah Roush, and Chloe Wilson; Mrs. Sayre’s third grade class: Mason Day, Sophie Gray, Joshua Leport, David Miller, Allie-Rae Montijo, Cooper Roush; Mrs. Eldridge: Noah Bare, Landon King, Elijah Northup, Adyson VanMeter, and Gracie Zerkle. Mrs. Greene’s fourth grade class: Jenna Bowles, Talon Johnson, Trace Simpkins; Mrs. Blackshire: Lucas Bias, Austin Blackshire, Tyler Dennis, Charles Fowler, Hunter Miller, Kobe Moore, Claire Ohlinger, Audrey Reynolds, Shelby Roush, and Weston Starkey; Mrs. Dewees’ fourth grade class: Madyson Dewitt, Gracie Divita, Rylann Macknight, Payton Oldaker, Chloe Rickard, Cyrus Rickard, Sydney Rickard, Kayde Russell, and Brayden Staats. Mrs. Northup’s fifth grade class: Cheyenne Brown, Katie Cullen, Ryleigh Fink, Bryle Heitz, Noah Miller, Taylor Northup, Maverick Painter, Tori Roach, Fiona VanMatre, and Aden Young; Mrs. Richardson’s fifth grade class: Cade Blackshire, Mary Brinker, Lindsey Hacker, Tyler Northup, Isaac Riffle, and Van Tillis; Mr. Tyree’s fifth grade class: Payton Barnitz, Grace Engle, Carson Fowler, Reece Gerlach, Joseph Hoffman, Raelynn Jeffers, Teagan Scott, and Mylie Young. Mrs. Bissell’s sixth grade class: Elissa Hoffman, and Zaylee Wood; Ms. Kessinger’s sixth grade class: Hayden Lloyd, Emma Northup, Kate Reynolds, Phoebe Richardson, and Kinsey Roush; Mrs. Smith’s sixth grade class: Anna Bella Mankin and Eli Rickard.

The following students have achieved A/B honor roll: Mrs. Beach’s third grade class: Christian Cunningham, Richard Johnson, Alexis Pierce, Britlyn VanMeter, Brinnley Ward, and Addison Weaver; Mrs. Sayre’s third grade class: Jordan Baldwin, Miley Carmichael, Nixey Davis, Kannon Goble, Annabelle Hersman, Carter Hill, Mahaylen Jones, Khloe Ohlinger, Hannah Huddleston, Brooklyn Smith, Amelia Staats, and Jayden Stewart; Mrs. Eldridge’s third grade class: Alexa Nance, Harrison Lloyd, Taylor Ralbusky, Hunter Roush, and Timothy Zurcher. Mrs. Greene’s fourth grade class: Taylor Hacker, Nate Harris, Nash Johnson, Charlie Long, and Preston McCormick; Mrs. Blackshire’s fourth grade class: Jayden Addison, Makaylen Freeman, Angelina Garcia, Haylinn Grimm, Jace Howard, Jon Jackson, Vincent Laudermilt, Logan Rhodes, Sierra Rose, Elijah Scott, and Cole Sigman; Mrs. Dewees’ fourth grade class: Kayden Icehower, Briar Johnson, Weston Jones, Konner Koenig, Karley Roush, Maggie Swisher, and Alexis Weaver. Mrs. Northup’s fifth grade class: Allena Barnitz, Katelyn Darst, Allie Estep, Parker Fields, Alijah Hicks, Xander Jones, Mackenzie Jordan, Hunter Snyder, and Halo Young; Mrs. Richardson’s fifth grade class: Brady Burris, Brenton Cundiff, Savannah Decker, Laila Gibbs, Becky Miller, Ethan Mitchell, Caidyn Morris, Lauren Pierce, Grant Roush, Kaycee Tennant, and Nevaeh VanMeter; Mr. Tyree’s fifth grade class: Kryslen Burris, Linzie Cundiff, Brogann Henry, Brady Meadows, Alexis Morrison, Dakota Shafer, and Ithan Swann. Mrs. Bissell’s sixth grade class: Dillan Fields, Zander Hall, Jayla Simpkins, Bailey Smith, and Nicholas Williams; Ms. Kessinger’s sixth grade class: Savannah Bush, Brooke Dekenberger, Shy Denny, Drew Duff, Ryan Estep, Raegan Johnson, Zoie Mayes, Seth Ohlinger, Aaron Scurlock, Payton Staats, and Macie Whittington; Mrs. Smith’s sixth grade class: Kalyn Christian, Kailey Day, Dylan Duff, Elijah Grady, Courtney Hacker, Ricky Jordan, Samantha Miller, Kenna Mills, and Jacob Russell.

The following students have achieved perfect attendance: Ms. Baker’s kindergarten class: Kendrick Barton, Sophie Dennis, Colton Kauff, and Eli Smith; Mrs.Gilkey’s kindergarten class: Charlie Ellis, Wyatt Fields, Kamren Jodon, Alexandria Johnson, Ella Kaylor, Emma Kaylor, Tristen Lavender, Kolton Litchfield, Madison Oldaker, Beau Sigman, and Haley Zerkle; Mrs. Wolfe’s kindergarten class: Trenton Bird, Blake Flowers, Layne Huffman, Gracie Hussell, Maggie Hussell, Kabella Ord, and Ady Woodard; Mrs. Day’s kindergarten class: Kelsey Cannon, Elizabeth Smith, and Jordan Smith. Mrs. Jordan’s first grade class: Coley Roush; Mrs. VanMeter’s first grade class: Abigail Miller, Griffin Ohlinger, and Abel Rickard; Mrs. Roberts’ first grade class: Jillian Cunningham, Griffin Fields, Draven Smith, Brycen, Stewart, Jozie Stewart, and Brayden Stone. Mrs. Rose’s second grade class: Kane Brinker, Randall Smith, and Winfield Waugh; Ms. Spaun’s second grade class: Brantlee Grate, Trace Johnson, Zander Lippson, Lilly Mankin, Skylar Murdock, Avery Parsons, Holly Roush, and Dovon Sparks; Ms. Larck’s second grade class: Lucas Byus, Abigail Flowers, and LaShaun Wattie. Mrs. Beach’s third grade class: Hannah Frye, Josiah frye, Kierstyn Hart, Kade Mossman, Jacob Roush, Chloe Wilson, Brinnley Ward, and Britlyn VanMeter; Mrs. Sayre’s third grade class: Zachary Garcia, Sophie Gray, David Miller, Brooklyn Smith, Jayden Stewart, and Hannah Huddleston; Mrs. Eldridge’s third grade class: Callie Stephens, Adyson VanMeter, Kaylee Warth, Gracie Zerkle, and Alexa Nance. Mrs. Greene’s fourth grade class: Jenna Bowles, Tressel Gibbs, Malik Hicks, Nash Johnson, Talon Johnson, and Alex Oldaker; Mrs. Blackshire’s fourth grade class: Jayden Adkinson, Lucas Bias, Monserrath Casanova, Tyler Dennis, Angelina Garcia, Kobe Moore, Claire Ohlinger, Sierra Rose, and Shelby Roush; Mrs. Dewees’ fourth grade class: Briar Johnson, Tyler Jordan, Konner Koenig, Payton Oldaker, and Kayde Russell. Mrs. Northup’s fifth grade class: Katie Cullen, Katelyn Darst, Alijah Hicks, Fiona VanMatre, and Halo Young; Mrs. Richardson’s fifth grade class: Mary Brinker, Brenton Cundiff, Raelynn Fields, Becky Miller, Lauren Pierce, Grant Roush, Cody Sparks, Kaycee Tennant, and Nevaeh VanMeter; Mr. Tyree’s fifth grade class: Linzey Dekenberger, Owen Edwards, Grace Engle, Brady Meadows, Alexis Morris, and Haleigh Roush. Sixth Grade Mrs. Bissell’s sixth grade class: Dillan Fields, Zander Hall, Shane Hill, and Nicholas Williams; Ms. Kessinger’s sixth grade class: Raegan Johnson, Hayden Lloyd, Emma Northup, Kate Reynolds, Phoebe Richardson, and Davian Wears; Mrs. Smith’s sixth grade class: Rogan Bumgarner, Kalyn Christian, Ella Edwards, John Gleason, Elijah Grady, Wyatt Harris, Ricky Jordan, Samantha Miller, Jacob Russell, Tre Scott, and D’lynn Warth.