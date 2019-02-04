Writers Guild meets, discusses idioms

Point Pleasant Writers Guild Member Nellie Taylor remembers the idiom,“The hurrier I go, the behinder I get,” as one her family used a lot. An idiom is an expression which a recently published crossword puzzle defined as a self-evident truth. Webster further describes an idiom as the language peculiar to a people or a district, community, or class.

At a recent meeting of the Writers Guild, other members also shared some of the idioms which they had heard while growing up such as, “You’ll never remember that in a hundred years,” “It’s six of one and half-dozen of another,” and “Don’t plant corn until the oak leaves are the size of an acorn.” Common with older people in the local area is to say, “I’m having company a Monday” instead of “on Monday” or “this Monday.” An expression used in April Pyles’ family, “Watch out of the way.” is short for “Watch out, get out of the way.” She discovered that a West Virginian living in Florida was frequent entertainment for her co-workers by words and phrases she used, but it was all in good fun.

Visitor Bob Watterson, who has a chapter in the published book “Almost Heaven” attended the meeting with hopes of getting advice on how to get one of his books published. Three of the members, Sue Underwood, Feryle Lawrence, and Marilyn Clarke, have recently had books published, so he should have no trouble picking up some valuable tips.

Carol Newberry reviewed the lesson on “Writing Basics” from Sandy Tritt’s Workbook, having to do with showing readers what’s happening in an author’s book, not just telling them. She invented a murder similar to those found in “True Crime” and wrote the police report in such a way that the reader could better imagine the scene of the crime and the thoughts and emotions of the people involved, not just the dry facts of what happened.

Underwood read “Little Cabin on the Hill,” a memory poem from her recently published book “Roses in the Snow: Powerful Words of Faith.” Pyles paid tribute to her mother whose 99th birthday would have been on the day of the meeting. She also read a poem she had written entitled “After the Parade,” the parade procession being a metaphor of her mother’s life.

In addition to their guest, Watterson, members attending the meeting included Patrecia Gray, Sue Underwood, Carol Newberry, April Pyles, and Joe Ingerick.

The Point Pleasant Writers Guild meets the first and third Wednesdays of the month, weather permitting, from 1-3 p.m. at the Mason County Library on Viand Street. Anyone interested in writing is welcome to attend.

Submitted by April Pyles.