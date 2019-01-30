Rotary donates to HOBY

The Point Pleasant Rotary Club recently donated $395 to the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership (HOBY) organization by Paul Simone, vice president of the Point Pleasant Rotary. Also, Tim Martin, president of Point Pleased Rotary, donated a personal check of $395 to HOBY. Receiving both checks was PPJ/SHS Principal William Cottril on behalf of HOBY.

