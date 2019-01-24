Holcomb earns black belt

The Point Pleasant branch school of S.H. Kang’s Taekwondo Academy recently welcomed its newest black belt, Frank Holcomb.

Holcomb tested at the main headquarter school in South Charleston on Saturday, Jan. 5. He now joins his son, Bryce, who previously passed his black belt test in August 2017.

Holcomb had to perform many form patterns to challenge his endurance. Then, performing self-defense, a breaking demonstration involving several targets and last, give a verbal dissertation of his thesis paper. According to a press release about the test, “this was a huge challenge for him and he persevered and gave an excellent performance.”