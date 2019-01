OVCS Honor Rolls released

The recent honor rolls for Ohio Valley Christian School have been released as follows: (*Denotes All As)

The following students made the A Honor Roll for the first nine weeks: First grade: *Drew Bing, Olivia Burnett, *Ashton Emery, Alaina Fuller, *Abigail Hatfield, *Samuel Higginbotham, *Thiesen Perry, *BriAnn Randolph, *Ava Sneed. Second grade: *McKenzie Bailey, Kylie Boothe, Allison Burgess, *Nick Burgess, Paisley Cochran, *Bryce Lyon, *Raegan Price, Bailey Smith. Third grade: Cody Cox, Audrey Emery, Nathaniel Hussell, *Karly Johnson, *Gracelynn Raike, *Brooklyn Randolph, Ariana Rice, *Eden Snedaker. Fourth grade: *Zoey Addis, *Nathanael Burgess, *Bo Danner, Brayden Hall, *Kayla Henry, Lillian Lear, *Hudson Marcum, Jayden Newsom, *Gavin Ramsburg. Fifth grade: *Savannah Davison, *Kayleigh Denny, *Anya Emery, *Garrett Johnson, *Zachary Simon. Sixth grade: Izzy Hall, Nathan Hall, *Jazahera Moore, *Brittyn Snedaker, *Alan Sun. Seventh grade: Austin Beaver, Grace Cremeans, Madeline Young. Eighth grade: Brayden Burris, *Christina Dong, Faith Hajivandi, Micah Hughes, Lillian Tolliver. Ninth grade: *Emma Bing, Cody Mathias, Mallory McDonald. Tenth grade: *Christian Higginbotham, Madison Preston, *Laura Young. Eleventh grade: Leticia Araujo, *Marcie Kessinger, *Autumn Trent. Twelfth grade: Trevor Blank, Chasity Deckard.

The following students made the B Honor Roll for the second nine weeks: First grade: Landon Atkins, Carson Cox, Luke Lambert, Kaden Phoenix, Delaney Saunders. Second grade: Alora Fuller, Dane Lybbert. Third grade: Logan Burnett, Jenna Dong, Jackson Facemyer, Lilly Hall, Kelsey Newsom, Abigail Raike, Elijah Raike. Fourth grade: Eli George. Fifth grade: Nathaniel Beaver, Isabella Delgado, Lydia Grady, Tyler Morris. Sixth grade: Ava Facemyer, Rowdy Lybbert, Auctavia Mathes, Emily Tolliver. Seventh grade: Elaina Emery, Kelsey Henry, Jacob Simon, Joshua Simon. Eighth grade: Zane Hurlow, Bethany Stapleton. Ninth grade: Isaac Blank, Tyanna Ferguson, Kylie Henry, Katelynn Higginbotham, Lalla Hurlow, Conner Walter, Elisabeth Young. Eleventh grade: Aaron Hall, Mark Oliver, Emilia Rodiger. Twelfth Grade: Jeremiah Case, Joicy Liao, Makala Sizemore.