CEOS County Council meets

The Mason County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) met at the court house Annex on Jan. 8 with the Camp Conley Club hosting the meeting.

Mary Artis, president of the Camp Conley Club, welcomed members from all over the county and asked for the pledge to the United States flag. The club then served lunch.

Following lunch, Isabelle Yoder presented the meditation on “Forgiveness.”

Phyllis Hesson led the group in exercises.

Roll call revealed the following attendance: Avalanche Club, seven; Camp Conley, five; Leon, three; Pleasant, five; and WoHeLo, eight. This totaled 28 members in attendance.

A letter had been received from the Breast Cancer Awareness Association thanking Mason County CEOS for the contribution to this project. Funds donated during 2018 totaled over $2,000 and when the “in-Kind” contributions were considered the total was over $3,000.

Reports were received from three of the four educational committees and dates were set for meetings of these committees to plan future events for the new year.

Anne Byus from the Pleasant Valley Nursing/Rehab Committee reported there would be no visits to the nursing home until April because of flu and the uncertainty of the weather. Avalanche Club will plan activities for the patients for April.

The Craft Show Committee is already making plans for the 2019 Handmade Holiday Treasures Craft Show which is scheduled for the last Saturday in October.

A new club will be organized on Jan. 28 at the court house annex at 6 p.m. This was started by a group of young women who are still in the work force and will be meeting in the evening. Anyone is welcome to join this new club or any of the clubs now in existence by calling the extension office at 304-675-0888 or by contacting any member of the organization.

Carolyn Litchfield announced that the “Appalachian Heritage Woodshop” series which had been aired on PBS television would be re-run each Saturday, starting Jan. 12 at 1 p.m. for six weeks. This series was produced by Litchfield’s daughter and son-in-law, Belinda and Jerill Vance.

Reports were heard about all the activities of the organization during Nov. 2018 and Dec. 2018.

One of the members of the Avalanche Club who is an author has recently had a book published entitled “Imposter” and the book is getting great reviews.

Some of the members are planning to attend West Virginia University Day at the legislature on Jan. 24.

The members who were in attendance are as follows: Susan Paulson, Anne Byus, Yvonne Fetty, Marilyn Clarke, Jane Roush, Eleanor Hoffman, Sue Darst, Mary Artis, Darlene Haer, Isabelle Yoder, Phyllis Hesson, Jeanette McDaniel, Helen Lyons, Jerry Morgan, Natalie Morgan, Clinedda Austin, Catherine Yauger, Mary Sue Kincaid, Carolyn Litchfield, Joyce Rosas, Doris Duncan, Letha Rice, Betty Mayes, Arminta McGraw, Janelle Erwin, Patricia Flora, Beverly Buckle, and Lorrie Wright, member of the Pleasant Club and Mason County Extension Agent.

Submitted by Catherine Yauger.