Pleasant CEOS Club meets

The Pleasant Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) Club met at the court house annex on Jan. 10 with Frankie Bumgarner serving as hostess.

After enjoying lunch served by Bumgarner, the meeting was called to order by President Clinedda Austin and the group was asked to give the pledge to the United States flag.

Mary Sue Kincaid presented the meditations and her topic was “Start the New Year Right.” She had a hand-out with twelve suggested resolutions for the new year and twenty-one ideas for having a happy new year and how to enjoy life more in 2019.

Reports were given by the four educational committees. Kincaid, chairperson of Purposeful Reading, gave a short book report on a book entitled “A Christmas Note” written by New York Times Best Selling Author Donna VanLiere. This report was to spark an interest in members to read.

Pleasant Club is responsible for hosting the May meeting of the county council and the Fall Achievement Banquet and these two events were discussed.

At least one member of the Pleasant Club participates in the cuddlers project at the Pleasant Valley Hospital and a report is given on this each month.

The members who were in attendance are as follows: Clinedda Austin, Frankie Bumgarner, Mary Sue Kincaid, Carolyn Litchfield, Catherine Yauger, Marcia Nibert, Linda Craig, Donna Hart, and Lorrie Wright.

Submitted by Catherine Yauger.