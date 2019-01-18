Local 4-H member recognized

Mason County Commissioners Rick Handley, Sam Nibert and Tracy Doolittle along with County Clerk Diana Cromley recognized Kenzy Arbogast for being a Waste Authority Coloring Contest winner. She was presented with a $25 check on behalf of the Solid Waste Authority Board and her 4-H club the Haer Bears was also presented with a $25 check, which her sister Kenly Arbogast, club president, received on behalf of the club.

Erin Perkins | Register