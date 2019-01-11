Camp Conley CEOS news

The Camp Conley CEOS Club had a busy holiday season.

Just before Thanksgiving, the members met on Nov. 20, 2018 at the First Church of God. Becky Haer presented the devotions by reading “Grandma’s Tablecloth” and “The Benefit of Gratitude.” Under Old Business, it was reported that Phyllis Hesson walked at Krodel Park in the Breast Cancer Walk. Darlene and Becky Hear also attended the event.

Jeanette McDaniel, Mary Artis, Hesson, and Becky attended the Fall Achievement County Meeting and the club had a booth at the Holiday Craft Show held Nov. 17, 2018.

New business was then presented by President Becky. A motion was made and approved to provide a monetary donation to Lakin Hospital/Operation Santa Claus and supplies to the Mason County Homeless Shelter. The holiday workshop was set to be held on Dec. 7, 2018 and was hosted by the Avalanche Club. County Officer’s Training was set to be held Dec. 11, at 10 a.m. and committee chairs will meet at 12:30 p.m.

Hesson was in charge to call for a date when the club could wrap presents at Lakin Hospital for their patients.

The club’s Christmas party was set to be held on Dec. 18, 2018 at 6 p.m. at the First Church of God. Members were asked to bring finger food and a gift for the gift exchange in the $10 price range.

Darlene presented the lesson “Native Americans in West Virginia.” She first talked about Chief Cornstalk and his place in our local history including the Battle of Point Pleasant and his death in 1777 at Fort Randolph. A statue of Chief Cornstalk is located in the Point Pleasant Riverfront Park. Aracoma was Cornstalk’s daughter. The story of Aracoma has been made into an outdoor drama that is presented biennially at Chief Logan State Park in Logan County. She and several friends saw the drama several years ago. Darlene also presented information about Chief Logan who led raids throughout the upper Ohio Valley and into the Monongahela Valley. Two statues of Logan are in West Virginia, one at Chief Logan State Park and the other in front of the Coal House in Williamson. Many Native American names are found in West Virginia, notable examples are river names including our Kanawha and Ohio Rivers.

The Camp Conley Christmas party was held on Dec. 18, 2018 at the First Church of God Worship Center.

For devotions, Hesson read “Please Remember MY Birthday” and “The Last Call.” During a short business meeting conducted by President Becky, plans were made for the lunch to be served by our club during the Mason County Council meeting on Jan. 8. Reports were given by club members participating in officers’ training workshop and the holiday workshop. Also, club members wrapped gifts at Lakin Hospital on December 13, 2018. Hesson and Darlene delivered ham and various sized storage containers to the homeless shelter on Dec. 17, 2018.

During the party, refreshments of finger foods brought by the members were served and gifts were exchanged. Attending one or both meetings were Phyllis Hesson, Jeanette McDaniel, Darlene Haer, Mary Artis, and Becky Haer.

Since a new year has begun, anyone interested in joining the club are asked to call (304) 675-3173 or (304) 675-7042 for more information. New members or visitors are always welcome at the meetings.

Submitted by Darlene Haer.